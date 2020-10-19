Anna K. (Murray) Tempio, 86, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Brookdale, Latrobe.
Born Jan. 17, 1934, in Derry, she was a daughter of the late John W. Murray and Louise C. (Kuhn) Murray.
Anna was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Latrobe (Unity Township), where she volunteered baking bread and also volunteered at the Gristmill. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed at Sears Vision. Anna was an excellent cook and enjoyed gardening and trips to casinos. Above all, she loved being with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph L. Tempio; one brother, William M. Murray, and one sister, Betty Lou Lawry.
Anna is survived by one son, Joseph P. Tempio, and his wife, Lisa, of Latrobe; one daughter, Jill A. Tempio and her fiancé, Otis Case, of Ligonier; five step-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren, and she is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Vincent Basilica.
Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
