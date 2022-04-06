Anna Irene Frayvolt, 85, of New Derry died Monday, April 4, 2022, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
She was born Sept. 6, 1936, in Latrobe, the daughter of the late Irene Waldron.
Anna was a member of St. Martin Roman Catholic Church in New Derry and was one of the Rosary Makers.
She enjoyed gardening, playing cards, watching the Steelers and family vacations in Ocean City, Maryland.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Frayvolt, and her five brothers, Charles, Richard, Frank, Gene and Neal Waldron.
Anna Irene is survived by her loving daughter, Monica Williams (James) of Blairsville; her granddaughter, Erica Williams of Reading; her grandsons, Aaron Williams of Latrobe and Troy Williams (Jennifer) of Bethlehem, and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday in St. Martin Church, New Derry, with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant.
(Everyone is asked to go directly to the church.)
Interment will be made in St. Martin Cemetery.
McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
