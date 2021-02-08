Anna Belle Few, 84, beloved mother of Timothy (Molly) Few and Thomas (Deni) Few, adoring grandmother of Priya and Jaeda, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at home surrounded by loved ones.
Anna Belle was born on a dairy farm in Ligonier to the late Harry and Edna Mae Irwin. Upon graduating from high school, she attended Chatham College and earned a degree in biology.
A friend from college introduced Anna Belle to her future husband, the late William E. Few Jr. While raising a family in the North Hills area with Bill, Anna Belle joined forces with a group of dedicated friends from the American Association of University Women (AAUW) to become a founding member of a nonprofit that assists victims of domestic abuse. This nonprofit has evolved today into Crisis Center North (CCN), and has helped thousands of individuals and their children to escape and heal from the trauma of domestic violence.
Over the years, Anna Belle continued to stay passionately involved with CCN, serving as a board of director and as a volunteer helping victims of domestic violence navigate the Allegheny County court system when seeking Protection from Abuse orders. Her legacy lives on through her adoring family, her amazing friends and the vital work of CCN.
A virtual memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10. Please log onto www.simonsfuneralhome.com to find a link to a Zoom meeting where friends and family are encouraged to join in a celebration of Anna Belle’s life and legacy.
Arrangements are being handled by Simons Funeral Home, Pittsburgh. Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Crisis Center North at www.crisiscenternorth.org or to AAUW North Hills Pittsburgh Branch, c/o Betty Kroniser, 920 Camelot Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.
