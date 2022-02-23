Our beloved mother, Ann Sartoris Derito, 91, of Derry, peacefully passed on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital surrounded by family.
Ann was born on June 12, 1930, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late John and Madeline (Zenone) Sartoris and a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Derry.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles J. Derito; brother, Paul Sartoris, and an infant sister, Dolores.
Ann is survived by her daughter, Madlyn DeRito of Derry; two sons: Charles S. DeRito and his wife, Kim, of Derry and Robert J. Derito and his wife, Debora, of Greensburg, and five granddaughters: Alanna DeRito-Gaudiello, whom she raised as a second daughter, and her husband, Tim; Coletta Ballash and her husband, Nathan; Charlene Derito; Alycia Szalanczy and her husband, Raymond, and Tori Derito and her fiancé, Michael Sarsfield. She was also grammy to her granddogs: Sydney, Mercedez, Corky, Gracie Lu, Kaylee Rose, Cooper and Haylee.
Ann devoted her entire life to God, her three children and was everyone’s source for prayers. She was in her glory when baking and making candy and was at her best making cookies for special occasions for relatives and friends. Mom was an active member of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary in both the Latrobe 3rd Degree Council 940 and the St. Vincent General Assembly of the 4th Degree. Along with her husband, she organized many of the hospitality rooms and contributed to the summer picnics and monthly meetings serving refreshments. The Knights and Sir Knights will meet 7:45 p.m. Friday in the funeral home to recite the rosary together.
Our family would like to extend a very sincere thank-you to the nurses and the Excela Hospice staff, especially Lois and Tammy, for being there with our mother. They all made a difficult time a little easier through their kindness and compassion. They went beyond what anyone could ever ask. Our family thanks you and will keep you all in our hearts and always in our prayers.
Family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
The St. Joseph Altar Rosary Society will recite the rosary 1:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church by the Very Rev. John B. Gizler III, VE, and the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola.
Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Derry.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.