Ann McCandless, 99, of Bethlehem passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in DevonHouse Senior Living. She was the wife of the late Gerald J. McCandless, who died in 1997.
Born in Nesquehoning, Carbon County, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Valach) Yurack.
Ann was a 1941 graduate of Bethlehem High School and earned a certificate from American Technical Society in 1943. A homemaker for most of her life, she was employed for 10 years at The Spinning Wheel in Bethlehem and also taught fourth grade at Our Lady of Perpetual Help School.
Ann was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church of Bethlehem for 97 years. Always active in her church, she chaired the Fellowship Team, sang in the choir, served on altar guild, and loved baking and cooking for church events. She served on the board of directors of the YWCA from 1996-99.
Surviving are a son, Thomas McCandless (Patricia) of Paoli; daughters, Susan McCandless Pfeil (Walter Pfeil) of Emmaus and Anne McCandless Rampolla (Kenneth Rampolla) of Bethlehem; daughter-in-law Marie McCandless of Derry; nine grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren.
Ann was predeceased by a son, Gerald; brothers, Joseph and Albert, and sister, Lillian Walker.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 27, in Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden St., Bethlehem. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.
Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Concordia Lutheran Church of Bethlehem, 3285 Pheasant Road, Northampton, PA 18067; St. Luke’s VNA, Development Office, 801 Ostrum St., Bethlehem, PA 18015, or the charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Commented