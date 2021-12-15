Ann Malarick Pennesi, 93, of New Derry died Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian.
She was born May 17, 1928, in New Derry, a daughter of the late Stephen and Mary (Conner) Malarick.
Prior to retirement, Ann worked at Pennsylvania Container Corp. She was a member of St. Martin Roman Catholic Church and St. Martin Rosary Altar Society.
Ann loved going to casinos with her husband before he passed away, working outside on her flower gardens and landscape, and loved her family.
Besides her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene B. “Geno” Pennesi, in 2005 and a sister, Elizabeth J. “Betty” Nolan.
Ann is survived by her two children, Deborah Riley and husband Charles of New Derry and Richard Pennesi and wife Michele of Latrobe; a sister, Gerri Esposito and husband Eugene of Blairsville; a brother-in-law, Donald Slezak of Latrobe; a sister-in-law, Rose DeCario of New Derry; four grandchildren, Keegan and Rick Watson, Shannon and Zack Mazzoni, Jenna and Nick Keefer, and Nathan and Danielle Pennesi; seven great-grandchildren, Riley, Jake, Sophia, Lola, Ella, Mila and Lena, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
St. Martin Rosary Altar Society will recite the rosary 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, in Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, 724-694-8331.
Family will receive friends for Ann’s Life celebration 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, in the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, in St. Martin Roman Catholic Church, New Derry, with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Martin Cemetery, New Derry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Martin Cemetery Fund, 125 S. Ligonier St., Derry, PA 15627.
Online condolences may be made to merlinfuneralhome.com.
Commented