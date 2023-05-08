Ann M. Vish, 83, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Latrobe, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
She was born Sept. 2, 1939, in Galambok, Hungary, a daughter of the late Fanos and Rozalia (Kaloszi) Gerencser.
Updated: May 8, 2023 @ 10:57 am
Ann came to this country to escape the revolution going on in her home country of Hungary. She learned English, and got a job as a seamstress for Bestform, before moving to Pennsylvania and marrying her husband, Ed. She was a member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Youngstown. She was a great bowler (frequently breaking 200), loved playing bingo on Wednesday nights at the American Legion, enjoyed gardening, baking, sewing, crocheting and traveling. Most of all, she loved spending time with family and friends. Always quick to share a smile or kind word, she was a loving mother, wife, sister and friend. She will be missed greatly.
In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Edward C. Vish, in 2002.
She is survived by two children: Jeff Vish and his wife, Lisa McCorkle, and Christine Vish Woodward and her husband, Brandon Woodward; two grandchildren, Savannah and Charlotte Woodward, and two sisters, Gizi Punke and Marci Langi.
Friends and family are welcome to attend a funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, May 27, in Sacred Heart Church, 421 Main St., Youngstown, PA 15696, with the Rev. James F. Podlesny, OSB, as celebrant.
Private inurnment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Hempfield Township.
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Latrobe, is assisting the family with arrangements. To post online condolence, visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
