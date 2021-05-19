Ann Jennifer Dickey, 76, of Southwest Greensburg died Monday, May 17, 2021, in her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Nov. 4, 1944, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Robert Edward and Nancy Rebecca (Mayers) Stevenson.
Jennifer was a 1962 graduate of Derry Area High School. She and her husband, John Dickey, moved to Lancaster to follow John’s career. They moved back to Greensburg with their two children, Keith H. and Kevin W. Dickey. She had worked at several stores in Greengate Mall and worked at Dollar Bank and First National Bank. She also delivered eggs door to door for her father’s farm for 10 years.
Prior to retirement, she and her husband had been the owners and operators of Sugar Bear’s new and used bargain store in Derry for 16 years.
She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, John W. Dickey; two sons, Keith H. Dickey and Kevin W. Dickey and wife, Kimberly Ann, all of New Alexandria; grandson, Tyler W. Dickey of Greensburg; two sisters, Judith Marie Baker of Delmont, and Roberta E. Millantz and husband, Michael A., of New Alexandria, and her nephew, Jeremy J. Millantz of Derry.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg.
A funeral service will begin 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with Brett Householder officiating.
Interment will follow in Normalville Cemetery.
