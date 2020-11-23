Ann J. (Nolan) Guzik, 98, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Loyalhanna Care Center.
Born Feb. 16, 1922, in Derry, she was a daughter of the late John W. Nolan and Mary (Korzak) Nolan.
Ann was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church and its Rosary Altar Christian Mothers. During World War II, she helped with the war effort by working at the former Cap Works, Latrobe. Ann enjoyed cooking and baking.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph F. Guzik; one brother, Thomas R. Nolan, and four sisters, Norma Reigner, Katherine Sweet, Loretta Olzewski and Mary Ellen Antonucci.
Ann is survived by two daughters, Karen A. Houck of Greensburg, and Janet M. Jamison and her husband, Joseph, of Latrobe; five grandchildren, Jeffrey Houck and his wife, Sherry, Jennifer Houck, Joseph Jamison and his wife, Nicole, Jeanine Solo and her husband, John, and Jonathan Jamison and his significant other, Bobbie Jo Brungardt; and nine great-grandchildren, Alexa, Erin, Brady, Ryan, Roman, Jocelyn, Ava, Nina and Sean and his wife, Alyssa, and family.
Family and friends will be received 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Wednesday in St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Eric J. Dinga as celebrant.
Private interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
