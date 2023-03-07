Ann Gallick Hawanchak, 93, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023, at her home.
Born July 17, 1929, in Derry Township, she was a daughter of the late Andrew J. and Veronica (Stefanik) Gallick.
Prior to her retirement, Ann was employed as a licensed practical nurse at Westmoreland Hospital. Ann was an excellent baker, especially her nut rolls and pierogies. An avid bingo player, she also enjoyed polka music and attending polka dances.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andy Hawanchak; two brothers, Andrew and John Gallick; two sisters, Mary Pliero and Katherine Balik, and a son-in-law, Donald Shumack.
Ann is survived by three children, Mary Ann Shumack of New Alexandria, John A. Hawanchak and his wife, Sharon, of New Florence and Valerie A. Bossart and her husband, Jan “Buzz,” of Lycippus; a sister, Margaret Bailey of Philadelphia; four grandchildren, Jennifer Jellison and her husband, Matt, John Shumack and his wife, Mari, Brian Shumack and his girlfriend, Cassie, and Shannon Bossart-Lamosek, and her husband, Tony; three great-grandchildren, Austin, Dominick and Alexis; two step-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
At Ann’s request, there will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
