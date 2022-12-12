Ann D. Boring, 94, of Slippery Rock, formerly of Derry, went home peacefully to be with her Lord on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at her daughter’s home surrounded by family.
Ann was born May 27, 1928, in Mammoth, a daughter of the late Michael and Susan (Novitsky) Yanok.
Ann was a Catholic whose passions were her flower gardens, cooking, the love for her family, dear friends and animals.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, longtime Derry business owner Edwin “Bill” Boring; two brothers, George Yanok and Michael Yanok; a sister, Susan Brenna; first husband, Clarence Milligan, and a son, Michael Milligan.
Ann is survived by her loving children Patricia Giordano of Manchester, New Jersey, Louise (James) Castellano of Derry, Maryann “Cookie” Cicchitello (Terry Hull) of Derry, Christina “Tootsie” Shoup (Howie) of Derry, Anna “Billie” McWherter (Dan) of Slippery Rock, Kathryn Milligan-Boring (Ruth) of Slippery Rock and Daniel Boring (Kathy) of Derry; two sisters, Cecelia Buckshon of Connecticut and Margaret Gill of Virginia; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren, and her two caregivers, Bette Zimmers and Tina Nellis.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Derry, with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Coles Cemetery, Derry Township.
