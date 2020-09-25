Born prematurely on March 15, 1934, in Pittsburgh, (weighing only 3.5 pounds) to parents Margaret Cunningham Miller and Paul Horton Miller, it has been said that Ann Burgoon was “small at birth but large in life.”
She attended Latrobe High School, where she met her future husband Bennett (Ben or “Bim”) Burgoon III and they soon became sweethearts. She was well-liked in Latrobe and remembered for driving a bright yellow Jeepster around town.
After graduation, she attended business school in Pittsburgh, taking the train each weekday morning from Latrobe. It was said the conductor would watch for her yellow Jeepster and always hold the train if she was running late.
Completing business school, Ann then worked at Vanadium Alloy Steel in Latrobe and later got a job at Penn State University. She and Ben were married on Jan. 28, 1956, and honeymooned in Washington, D.C.
By 1962, Ann had given birth to three children and the young family moved across the country to Scottsdale Arizona, following Ann’s parents and drawn by job opportunities and later a position for Ben at Motorola. She and the family also lived in Phoenix (Arcadia) and Cave Creek (Rancho Manana). The family spent summers in the high country in Pinetop, Arizona. She had two more children, fraternal twin boys, Casey and Christian, in 1971.
Ann loved gardening and was constantly “putzing” with her plants outdoors throughout life. This love coincided with a fascination for birds and Ann would make several trips through the years with birding groups in Arizona. The family had interests on Sanibel Island, Florida, where Ann loved to walk the beach and identify the myriad shells.
She enjoyed the camaraderie of golf with her friends and family over the years and played in Pinetop the last week of her life — in her 86th year.
She was an excellent and diligent cook, and her family will always remember “famous” meals she prepared like beef stroganoff, spaghetti with meatballs and “doctored up” molasses baked beans.
A recent birthday found Ann among family at her beloved Sugar Bowl in Scottsdale, with her favorites, turkey salad and a chocolate soda.
Ann passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Summit Hospital in Show Low, Arizona, surrounded by her husband and all five of her children, with “September Song” playing sweetly and softly.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Horton Miller Jr. (Jay), and is survived by husband, Ben, and children, Ben, Amy, Brian, Christian and Casey Burgoon, and nine grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held once social gatherings can more easily be arranged.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Burgoon family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
