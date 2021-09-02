Ann B. Patrick Kocian, 91, of Crabtree died Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
She was born May 23, 1930, in Crabtree, a daughter of the late John Jack and Sophie F. (Solomon) Patrick.
Ann was a member of St. Bartholomew Church, Crabtree.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Kocian; brother, George Patrick, and a sister, Mary Massimo.
Ann is survived by her children, Carol Ann Kocian and Robert Kocian, both of Crabtree; her dear sister Theresa Miscik (Michael) of Crabtree, and several very special nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Ann 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, (724-837-0020).
Parting prayers will be held 9:15 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Barthol-omew Church, Crabtree, with the Rev. Justin Matro, OSB, celebrating.
Interment will follow in Calvary Hill Cemetery, Unity Township.
Please be prepared to adhere to all current CDC guidelines.
The family would like to thank Excela and AHN Forbes Hospice for their compassionate care, especially her longtime caregiver, Lisa.
Ann’s family has entrusted her care to Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences or for directions, please visit www.pantalone.com Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Commented