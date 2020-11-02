Anita M. (Patti) Irwin, 85, of Derry Township went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Greensburg Care Center, Greensburg.
Anita was born Nov. 20, 1934, in the Bronx, New York, the daughter of the late Saverio & Mary (Magretti) Patti.
Anita’s joyous love was contagious to all she met. She was an avid reader, bird watcher, animal lover and donated to Action for Animals for years.
Anita and her husband, Paul, were the owners of the Derry News Co. from 1981 to 1992.
Most of all, Anita wanted to be remembered for her faith in her Savior, Jesus Christ, and His living word.
Besides her parents, Anita was preceded in death by her in-laws, Howard (Dutch) and Carrie (Hysong) Irwin, and her sister, Lillian ( Patti) Santone.
Anita is survived by her husband of 64 years, Paul L. Irwin of Blairsville; daughters, Maria (Jim) Allison of Hillside, Paula (Jim) Byers of Derry and Patricia Myers of Latrobe; grandsons, Nicholas (Katie) Myers of Latrobe, Stephen (Lindsey) Allison of Ohio; granddaughter, Alyssa Myers of Laughlintown; great-granddaughter, Averey Myers of Latrobe; sister, Lorraine (Patti) and her husband, Larry Opatka, of Derry; niece, Dana Sarson of Ligonier; nephew, Michael (Miriam) Santone of South Carolina; many beloved cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews and her adopted daughter, Denise Dunmire of Blairsville.
The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to all the wonderful workers at Greensburg Care Center for the love and compassion they gave to Anita. We are truly grateful.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Action for Animals of Latrobe.
Burial services will be private. A celebration of Anita’s life will be set at a later date.
McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
