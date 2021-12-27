Anita H. Patton White Knopp

Anita H. Patton White Knopp, 72, of Derry passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.

Born Aug. 28, 1949, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Reed and Elizabeth (Rubino) Patton.

Anita was a member of New Derry United Methodist Church. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a hairdresser. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert G. White Jr.; her brother, Joseph R. Patton, and a nephew, Joseph Patton.

Anita is survived by her husband, Louis H. Knopp of Derry; two sons, Robert R. White and his wife, Bernadette, of Bridgeville and Matthew G. White and Kristy Patz of Derry; her sister, Betty Gaitan and her husband, Daniel, of Derry; four grand-children, Nathaniel White, Anderson White, Cuyler White and Cailey White; her sister-in-law, Beverly Patton of Derry, and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the third floor and ICU staff and nurses at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.

Family and friends will be received 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe, PA 15650.

A funeral service will be held 5 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.

Interment is private.

