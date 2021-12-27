Anita H. Patton White Knopp, 72, of Derry passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Aug. 28, 1949, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Reed and Elizabeth (Rubino) Patton.
Anita was a member of New Derry United Methodist Church. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a hairdresser. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert G. White Jr.; her brother, Joseph R. Patton, and a nephew, Joseph Patton.
Anita is survived by her husband, Louis H. Knopp of Derry; two sons, Robert R. White and his wife, Bernadette, of Bridgeville and Matthew G. White and Kristy Patz of Derry; her sister, Betty Gaitan and her husband, Daniel, of Derry; four grand-children, Nathaniel White, Anderson White, Cuyler White and Cailey White; her sister-in-law, Beverly Patton of Derry, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the third floor and ICU staff and nurses at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
A funeral service will be held 5 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.
Interment is private.
