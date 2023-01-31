Anita G. Tortorella passed away peacefully with her family at her side Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
Anita was born Jan. 7, 1941, in Brenizer.
She attended Derry Township High School then graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Indiana State Teachers College in 1962, where she was a member of the Tri Sigma sorority.
In 1962, Anita married Amadeo Tortorella, and they briefly lived on base at Fort Lee, Virginia. They then moved to Rochester, New York. For 25 years she taught English at Benjamin Franklin High School and The Aquinas Institute, where she served as department chair. She was accomplished in her field, being awarded the Excellence in Teaching Award from the University of Rochester. During her tenure at Aquinas, she also served as an associate professor at St. John Fisher College for three years. She loved her work and her students, many of whom she remained in communication with over the years.
Anita, along with Amadeo, were interpreters at the National Battlefield Park in Manassas, Virginia. For many years Anita was active with the Piedmont Environmental Council; she was headlined in the Fauquier Times Democrat as the ”Warrior of Vint Hill.”
After retiring from teaching, she continued her education at St. John Fisher, obtaining certification as a paralegal. She spent the following year working in the county court system in a judge’s office.
After retiring they moved to Fauquier County, Virginia. Anita became a member of the Professional Education Organization (PEO) and the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary, where she held various officer posts.
Anita was a gracious, generous and loving lady who was in turn loved and admired by all who knew her. She was a committed advocate for the poor and downtrodden.
She was predeceased by her parents, Abe L. Gray Sr. and Lillian E. Gray, and her brother Robert A. Gray.
She is survived by her loving husband, Amadeo C. Tortorella; devoted son, Troy V. Tortorella (Jonelle Dailey); loving granddaughter, Nicolette R. Tortorella (Nicole Merkel); loving sister, Elaine Ankney; brother Abe L. Gray II, and many relatives and friends, including Aunt Jennie Gigliotti, Stephanie Campbell (Shannon) and longtime friends Charles and Irene Searles.
Services were held Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
A private interment will be held at Culpeper National Cemetery.
