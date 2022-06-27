Anita Evelyn Lavin Manoli died Friday, June 24, 2022, at home surrounded by family.
She was born May 9, 1930, the first of four children to her beloved parents, Eusebio Sisto Lavin, a stone carver and engraver at Paul Sarp Monuments, and Rose Mary Brasili, a sales clerk at the SP Reed Department Store. In 1934, Anita’s father opened his own monument business at 201 Main St. in Youngstown. The family residence was 203 Main St.
Anita graduated from Sacred Heart Grade School in 1944 and Latrobe High School in 1948. In 1948 Anita enrolled at Seton Hill College as a Spanish major. She left Seton Hill, enrolled in Pittsburgh Business School, and after graduating, worked at KDKA Radio on the 11th floor of the Grant Building. A job opportunity at Kennametal Inc. presented itself and Anita returned to Latrobe.
In January 1951 she met her future husband, Charles Manoli, a U.S. Navy veteran and a senior at St. Vincent College. Anita and Chuck were married Aug. 11, 1951. The couple had five children and lived at 1814 Ligonier St. for more than 40 years.
Anita returned to Seton Hill and completed her Bachelor of Arts degree in Spanish in 1969. In 1978 Anita earned her MA in Hispanic languages and literature at the University of Pittsburgh. She taught Spanish for 25 years in Derry Area School District and spent a final year teaching as a Spanish adjunct professor at her alma mater, Seton Hill University. During her career, Anita also studied in Salamanca, Spain, and taught English as a second language in Jalapa, VC, Mexico, and Nancy, France.
In retirement, Anita became a docent at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg and was a member of the Women’s Committee for many years. She was and continued to be until her passing, a member of the Greensburg Art Center and the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in Ligonier. Always interested in civic affairs, Anita was appointed to the Latrobe Industrial Development Authority (LIDA) in 1969 at its inception and continued her membership on LIDA until her death, serving as its chair from time to time.
Anita was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Charles G. Manoli Sr.; her brother, Eusebio Sisto (Jay) Lavin Jr.; her sisters-in-law, Irene Stromayer Lavin and Pauline Manoli; her brothers-in-law, Dr. Lawrence Ferlan and James Tito, and her beloved daughter-in-law, Christine Pinkey Manoli.
Anita is survived by her five children, Ann Manoli Ruddy (Thomas J. Lowery), Charles G. (C.J.) Manoli Jr. (Mary Anne Hoover), Joan Lavin Manoli (Norma McGinnis), Gerard Manoli and Hugh Manoli (Linda Hoover); eight grandchildren, Caitlin Ruddy McGuirk, Erika Ruddy Wein, Elena Manoli, Clare Manoli, Charles E. Manoli, Christian Manoli, Hugh D. (HD) Manoli Jr. and Edward F. Manoli; five great-grandchildren; her two sisters, Joan Lavin Ferlan and Florentina Lavin Tito; her cousin, Elena Lavin Kaufman, and former son-in-law, Paul D. Ruddy.
Anita was a cradle-born Roman Catholic and a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish.
Calling hours at Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe, are 6 to 8 p.m. June 30, and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 1.
Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, July 2, in St. Vincent Basilica, Unity Township.
Everyone please go directly to the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Charles and Anita Manoli Scholarship Fund at St. Vincent College or the Anita Lavin Manoli Scholarship at Seton Hill University.
