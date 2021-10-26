Angelo Frank Sanfilippo, 80, of Ligonier died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born March 28, 1941, in Latrobe, the son of the late Frank and Grace (Venasco) Sanfilippo.
Frank was retired from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, where he had worked as a printer. A member of Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church in Ligonier and the Kingston Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Club, he was a U.S. Army veteran. He enjoyed fishing, bowling and being with family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Betty Jean Lukehart Sanfilippo; his two daughters, Pamela McMonagle (Pat) of Bethel Park and Cynthia Winger (Adam) of Southampton; his son, Jim Sanfilippo (Becky) of Youngwood; sister, Anita Calabro (Bob) of Cumming, Georgia; three grandchildren, Kelsey, Jacob and Shawn; nephew, Chris Calabro (Holly), and niece, Nicole Moskowitz (Ryan).
Friends will be received 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday in Holy Trinity Catholic Church of Ligonier. (Everyone please go directly to the church.)
Private interment will be made in Blairsville Cemetery.
Online condolences maybe made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
