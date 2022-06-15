Angelo “Ang” Caruso, 90, of Latrobe passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, at Redstone Highlands, Greensburg.
He was born Feb. 13, 1932, in Latrobe to the late Joseph and Maria (Moranelli) Caruso.
Ang served his country by enlisting in the U.S. Army. He was a retired district justice; a former mayor of Latrobe; former member of the Greater Latrobe Board of Education; life member of Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department Co. 3; retired fire police officer; co-founder of the Latrobe Fourth of July Celebration; a longtime member of the Latrobe Parks and Recreation Board, and a lifelong member of Holy Family Roman Catholic Church. Ang’s never boastful and friendly personality helped him to quickly turn new acquaintances into friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings, Innocenzo “Jimmy” Caruso, who was killed in action in Guam in 1944; Joseph Caruso Jr., and Gina Caruso Nicklas.
Ang is survived by his wife of 69 years, Emma Coby Caruso; two sons, Angelo Caruso Jr. (Lauren) and Lee D. Caruso; three grandsons, Lee Caruso Jr. (Andrijana), Christian A. Caruso and Colton J. Caruso; a brother-in-law, Dr. Richard A. Nicklas; sister-in-law, Alice “Dolly” Weaver Caruso, and several nieces and nephews, Kevin Caruso (Maurene), Kurt Caruso (Donna), Kelly Caruso Elliott (William), Alice Maria Nicklas, Dr. Edward Nicklas (Patty), John Nicklas, David Nicklas, Deborah Coby Shafer (Timothy) and Dr. Michael Coby.
In accordance with Ang’s wishes, visitation and funeral Liturgy will be private for the family.
Burial will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name can be made to Holy Family Church, 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, P.O. Box 22324, New York, NY 10087.
To send condolences please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
Commented