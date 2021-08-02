Angeline L. Moff Panichella, 98, of Latrobe passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021, at St. Anne Home, Greensburg.
Born May 17, 1923, in Derry, she was a daughter of the late Nicholas Giuseppe Moff and Filomena Mignogna Moff.
Angeline was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe. During World War II, she had been employed at Toyad and then Westinghouse until she met the love of her life and husband of 67 years, “Joe P.” She loved baking her pizzelles and biscotti and giving them away.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband on Oct. 3, 2017, Joseph V. Panichella; her brothers and sisters, Patsy (Esther) Moff, Josephine (Frank) Carrier, Ann (Thomas) Carrier, Joseph (Mary) Moff, Anthony (Esther) Moff, Rose (Primo) Beatrice and Mary (Joseph) DiPietro, and her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Josephine and Peter Krinock.
Angeline is survived by her daughter, Victoria A. “Vickie” Glasser and her husband, William E., of Latrobe; two step-grandchildren, William R. Glasser and his wife, Janice, and Gina Manners and her husband, Christopher; two step-great-grandchildren, Katie and Sarah Glasser, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to St. Anne Home and caregivers Gina Lester, Donna Short, Cheryl Miller and Roxanne Mowry and her helpers for their excellent care and compassion.
Family and friends were received 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, in Holy Family Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Richard Kosisko as celebrant.
Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
