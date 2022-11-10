Angela M. Rohde, 41, of Latrobe passed away Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian.
She was born Feb. 5, 1981, to Brenda Moore Rohde and the late Regis Rohde.
Angela’s family was the most important part of her life. She lived for her daughter, Emily, and her nieces and nephews. She supported her daughter in anything that she did and was always there for her. She enjoyed kayaking and anytime that she got to spend outdoors, especially her adventures in the mountains with her boyfriend Rick. One of her favorite pastimes was karaoke. She was a lifelong member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Latrobe.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Jimmy Rohde.
In addition to her mother she is survived by her daughter, Emily Takitch and her husband, Brandon; her sister, Jacqueline Krepps (James), and their children, Maria, Logan, Karter and Shaylee; her brother, Anthony Rohde; her boyfriend, Rick Lynch (Darrian and Alexza), and her beloved animals, Snookie, Ellie, Loki, Toots and Baby Kitty.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in the funeral home chapel with Pastor David Clement officiating.
Interment will follow in Coles Cemetery, Derry Township.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
