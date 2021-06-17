Angela M. Lukon Quinn, 58, of Latrobe passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Loyalhanna Care Center.
Born July 7, 1962, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of John A. and Rose M. (Malik) Lukon of New Derry.
Angela was a member of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church. Prior to her retirement, she was a registered nurse at Torrance State Hospital. She enjoyed bingo, puzzles and keeping up with the news, reading the papers over a cup of coffee.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Matthew D. Quinn, and her father-in-law, William Quinn.
Angela is survived by her daughter, Jessica L. Quinn and her fiancé, Doug Ellenberger, of Boswell; son, David M. Quinn and his wife, Jennifer, of Derry; three brothers, John Lukon and his wife, Danielle, of Derry, David Lukon of Latrobe and Andrew Lukon of Derry; four grandchildren, Hayley Lawson, Karley Quinn, Nataley Quinn and Caleb Quinn; her mother-in-law, Margaret Quinn of Hostetter; in-laws, William Quinn and his wife, Marlene, of Pipetown, Timothy Quinn of Hostetter, Patrick Quinn and his wife, Jody, of Hostetter, Nancy Vargo of Latrobe, Barbara Dillon of Norvelt, Lisa Poponick and her husband, Edward, of Pipetown and Michelle Kozusko and her husband, Tim, of Whitney; several nieces and nephews, and her fur babies, Smokey, Raz, Bob and Bear.
At Angela’s request, there will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.