Angela M. DeBacco, 58, of Greensburg passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Born March 7, 1962, in Greensburg, she was a daughter of the late Aldo F. DeBacco and Cecelia E. (Hricik) DeBacco.
Angela was a member of St. Rose Church, Latrobe (Derry Township). She had been employed at Paula Teacher Associates. Angela loved arts and crafts, bowling, mini-golf and watching movies.
She is survived by several cousins.
There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass 1 p.m. Wednesday in St. Rose Church with the Rev. Eric J. Dinga as celebrant. Please be prepared to adhere to all current medical guidelines while attending Mass.
Interment will follow in St. Rose Cemetery, Derry Township.
Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
