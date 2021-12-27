Angela B. Campbell, 47, of Blairsville died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Cornerview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Pittsburgh.
She was born Jan. 25, 1974, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Robert W. and Helen L. (Boring) Campbell.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Faith N. Campbell.
Angela is survived by her sister Stacey L. Campbell of Blairsville; uncle Larry Sauers of Blairsville, and many cousins and friends.
Viewing and services for Angela will be private.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements with the Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, PA 15627 (724-694-8331). Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association, WEB P.O. Box 97075, Washington, DC 20090-7075.
