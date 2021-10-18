Andrew W. “Andy” Serena, 87, of Peters Township passed away at his home Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, surrounded by loved ones.
A proud Ligonier Mountaineer, Andy was born May 6, 1934, to the late Ira W. and Daisy S. Serena in Ligonier, a birthday he shared with his mother and future maternal grandmother-in-law. He was the youngest of three children and had two older sisters, Marjorie Jean Murren and Jane Louise Smith, whom he looked up to and adored.
Andy graduated from Ligonier High School in 1952, where he was a varsity basketball and football player, participated in dramatics, played the cornet and was a member of the school chorus. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1956 as a trained bomber gunner and jet engine mechanic, having proudly achieved the rank of staff sergeant.
He enrolled at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown in 1956 and in 1958, transferred to the university’s main campus in Oakland. He graduated with honors from Pitt in 1960 with a degree in accounting, became a certified public accountant and worked first as a public accountant for Arthur Andersen and Co. and later as a comptroller for the Gulf Oil Corp. (Gulf Oil Asia).
According to his senior yearbook, Andy’s ultimate destination was “to hear the patter of little feet.” He, along with his wife, Patricia (Pat) (née Casey) Serena, also from Ligonier, married in 1958 and became parents to six sons over the next 16 years. Andy adored his wife and was enormously proud of the family and home that they made together.
Remarkably gregarious and amiable and endowed with a tremendous sense of humor, Andy truly enjoyed the company of others. He had a big personality and was quick to make friends, to whom he was loyal. Andy was a hard worker and led an interesting and full life. He liked to entertain and if you ever met him, you undoubtedly were regaled with some of the stories and adventures from his life and work, and perhaps, if you were truly lucky, a limerick or rhyme of his own invention.
Andy was happiest when he was busy, and his favorite activities included spending time with his family and friends and engaging in or watching various sports and games. He enjoyed the beach — particularly Stone Harbor, New Jersey — and liked to read and solve puzzles and riddles. Since his youth, he was a devoted fan of Pittsburgh’s professional sports teams as well of those of the University of Pittsburgh.
He was a lifelong churchgoer (Ligonier Methodist and Trinity United Methodist) and much enjoyed singing in the choir, volunteering, fellowship and being a part of church activities.
Andy is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia C. Serena of Venetia; four sons, Douglas G. Serena of Williamsport, G. Scott Serena of McMurray, Jeffrey L. (Kristin) Serena of McMurray and Chad C. (Mia) Serena of McMurray; five grandchildren, Dylan S. Serena, Gregory R. Serena, Jason K. Serena, Casey S. Serena and Avery P. Serena, and several nephews and nieces and their spouses and children.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; two sons, Kirk P. Serena and Andrew E. “Dru” Serena, and a grandson, Mitchell L. Serena.
There will be a ceremony to celebrate Andy’s life at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, in Trinity United Methodist Church, 530 Center Church Road, McMurray, PA 15317. A lunch will be served afterward from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Laurel House Inc., 625 Cherrytree Lane, Suite 103, Uniontown, PA 15401 (724-437-1129).
