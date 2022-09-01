Andrew R. “Andy” Niezelski, 91, of Loyalhanna passed away Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Bethlen Home, Ligonier Township.
Andrew R. “Andy” Niezelski, 91, of Loyalhanna passed away Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Bethlen Home, Ligonier Township.
Born April 19, 1931, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Michael and Kathryn (Lipka) Niezelski.
Andy was a member of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed at Latrobe Die Casting Co. with 41 years of service and was previously employed at Rogers Market in his younger years.
A veteran of the Korean War, he served in the U.S. Army. Andy was the last charter member of the Cooperstown Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Association and a member of the American-Greek Catholic Beneficial Society, the American Slovak Society, the Derry Ukes, Twin Maples Hunt Club, and the American Legion Thomas B. Anderson Post 515, Latrobe.
An excellent cook, he was well known for his chicken soup. Andy enjoyed his morning breakfast club and weekly Friday doughnut deliveries. He also was an avid polka fan. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, especially ice cream runs and trips to Idlewild Park.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alberta Kraynak Niezelski; two sisters, Rita Ridilla and Judy Gess, and three brothers, Joseph, John Sr. and infant George Niezelski.
Andy is survived by six sons, Andrew M. Niezelski (Mary) of Latrobe, Craig J. Niezelski of Pittsburgh, Mark E. Niezelski of Edinboro, Michael E. Niezelski (Susan) of Ellicott City, Maryland, John J. Niezelski (Rachel) of Philadelphia and Robert A. Niezelski (Cindy) of North Port, Florida; his daughter, Mary K. Kott (Joseph) of Latrobe; 12 grandchildren, Zachary Niezelski (Niha), Luke Niezelski (Marissa), Caroline Szwarc (Dan), Sarah Petri (Robert), David Niezelski, Daniel Niezelski, Elias Kott, Isaac Kott, Elizabeth Kott, Paige Niezelski (Jesse), Ethan Niezelski and Abigail Niezelski, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 3 to 8 p.m. Friday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Panachida service will be held 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home followed by a Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville.
Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Bradenville.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 E. Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611, www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
