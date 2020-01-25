Andrew P. Frenchik, 87, of Blairsville (Derry Township) passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
A son of Andrew and Frances (Woitkowiak) Frenchik, he was born Aug. 14, 1932, in Loyalhanna.
He worked as a steelworker for Teledyne Vasco for 44 years until his retirement in 1995.
Andrew was a member of SS. Simon and Jude Roman Catholic Church and the Derry Rod and Gun Club. He proudly served in the U.S. Army.
He loved spending time with his family, traveling, watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. He enjoyed history, watching war movies and game shows.
Andrew was a jack of all trades and a master of a few!
He is survived by his children, Rick Frenchik (Margie) of Brenizer, Jim Frenchik (Jerry Peyton) of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Janet Esposito (Tom) of Latrobe; grandchildren, Mandi Frenchik, Krista Graziani (Chris) and Heath Esposito; siblings, William Frenchik (June) of Evans City, Bernice Crocker of Loyalhanna and Frances Gruska (Stanley) of Blairsville; sisters-in-law Marie Kenney (Bill) of Brenizer and Lorraine Frenchik of Derry; brother-in-law John Sabo (Claudia) of Indianapolis, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joanne Sabo Frenchik, who passed away Jan. 8, 2018; two brothers, Lawrence and Carl Frenchik; brother-in-law Robert Crocker, and sister-in-law Mildred Frenchik.
The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, where a wake service will be held 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Prayers of transfer will be held 9:15 a.m. Monday int the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in SS. Simon and Jude Roman Catholic Church, Blairsville, with the Rev Stephen R. Bugay as celebrant.
Interment will be in SS. Simon and Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
Military service will be accorded by Blairsville VFW Post 5821 and American Legion Post 0407.
