Andrew Orenish, 83, of Latrobe (Unity Township) passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
He was born May 7, 1937, in Monongahela, to the late Andrew and Anna (Polochak) Orenish.
He was a retired tug worker, having worked on many river boats and barges from Pittsburgh to New Orleans. He was a member of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville. He was a skilled novelty woodworker and produced many artistic items and religious pictures. He was an excellent dancer and loved polka and country music. He was a fierce poker player who loved fishing and hunting, and enjoyed CB and Ham Radio operation in his younger years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Orenish.
He is survived by his beloved and longtime dance partner, Mary Ann Hamilton, as well as his extended family, Karen and Stanley Glamp and their children, Stanton, Zachary and Lucas; Barbara Hamilton and her daughter, Sarah; Charles Hamilton and his son, Matthew, and Lisa Marie Hamilton.
Visitation was held Monday, Sept. 14, in the Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Panachida service was held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, in the funeral home with the Divine Liturgy to follow 11 a.m. in St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville.
Current Department of Health guidelines recommend no more than 25 people in the funeral home at one time. Please follow this and all other recommendations while attending visitation and funeral services.
Interment followed in St. Mary’s Byzantine Cemetery, Bradenville.
Memorial contributions can be made in his name to St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 112 St. Marys Way, Bradenville, PA 15620.
