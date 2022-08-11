Andrew M. Werner, 45, of New Derry passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was born April 8, 1977, in Latrobe, a son of the late Merrill A. Werner and Donna Kozar Datsko, who survives.
Andy was employed by Advance Auto Parts as manager of commercial parts. He was a graduate of Derry Area High School, Class of 1995. He was a member of St. Martin Catholic Church in New Derry and a member of the Derry Rod and Gun Club, the Slovak Club, Cooperstown Sportsmen’s Association and the Derry Ukes.
He enjoyed playing baseball in the over-40 league and coached Derry Area Midget Football and the Derry Area Middle School football team. Hunting, fishing and riding his Harley were some of his favorite pastimes but being with his friends was his favorite.
Andy is survived by his fiancée, Jennifer Carey of New Derry, who were set to be married Sept. 10, 2022; his mother, Donna Datsko, and his stepdad, John “Tom” Datsko; stepsister, Jennifer Morrow and nephew Dillon of Derry; future in-laws, Vern and Billie Carey of Derry; sister-in-law Rachel Duff and nieces Haley and Madison of Blairsville, and sister-in-law Ann Spiker (Scott and family) of Reedsville, West Virginia.
In addition to his father, Andy was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, John Duff Jr.
Family will receive friends 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15.
Interment will follow in St. Martin Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to DAMF Andy Werner Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 161, New Derry, PA 15671.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
