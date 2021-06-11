Andrew J. Keefe, 86, of Latrobe passed away on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born April 13, 1934, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Alex J. and Sara K. (Johnston) Keefe.
Andy was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Kennametal Inc. Andy was a life member of St. Joseph Social Club and Kingston Veterans and Sportsmen’s Club. He was a longtime local baseball umpire and basketball official.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joan V. Leccia Keefe, and two brothers, Thomas and Robert Keefe.
Andy is survived by two sons, Andrew P. Keefe (Patti) of Hamilton, Virginia, and Randy J. Keefe of Boiling Springs; two daughters, Karen L. Keefe of Latrobe and Cory J. Keefe of Orlando, Florida; his sister, Sally Ferlan (Stephen) of Ligonier; five grandchildren, Randy Keefe (Caroline), Stuart Keefe (Lauren), Phillip Keefe (Siegred), Lettie Keefe (Nathan) and Stephanie Keefe, and great-grandson, Corbin.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside committal service 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
