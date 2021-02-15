Andrew J. Keefe, 86, of Latrobe passed away on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born April 13, 1934, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Alex J. and Sara K. (Johnston) Keefe.
Andy was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Kennametal Inc. Andy was a life member of St. Joseph Social Club and Kingston Veterans and Sportsmen Club. He was a longtime local baseball umpire and basketball official.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joan V. (Leccia) Keefe, and two brothers, Thomas and Robert Keefe.
Andy is survived by two sons, Andrew P. Keefe (Patti) of Hamilton, Virginia, and Randy J. Keefe of Boiling Springs; two daughters, Karen L. Keefe of Latrobe and Cory J. Keefe of Orlando, Florida; one sister, Sally Ferlan (Stephen) of Ligonier; five grandchildren, Randy Keefe (Caroline), Stuart Keefe (Lauren), Phillip Keefe (Siegred), Lettie Keefe (Nathan) and Stephanie Keefe, and one great-grandson, Corbin.
There will be no public visitations. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
