Andrew J. Butch” Semanchek, 92, of Hickory, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Carolina Caring.
He was born in Latrobe, a son of the late Andrew and Helen Semanchek.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Adelaide M. Semanchek; two brothers, John Semanchek and Paul Semanchek; sister Mary Polochko; brother-in-law Michael Polochko Sr.; brother-in-law Duane Pottinger, and nephew Michael Polochko Jr.
Andrew was a member of St. Aloysius Church in Hickory. He served in the U.S. Navy in World War II. He retired from Dill Construction Co. in Latrobe (Unity Township). Andrew and Adelaide were married for 62 years.
He is survived by his two daughters, Carol Imamura and JoAnn Turpin; JoAnn’s husband, John Manderewicz; granddaughter, Jennifer McMichael; great-granddaughter, Stella Dewey; sister Helen Pottinger, and numerous nephews and nieces.
Special thanks to Frye Regional Medical Center and Carolina Caring for taking wonderful care of him in his last hours.
A service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, in St. Aloysius Catholic Church (Sebastian Chapel), 921 2nd St. NE, Hickory, NC 28601. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Andrew’s name to the charity his daughter Carol volunteers for, The Cat’s Cradle of Morganton, NC 28680-1915, or to one’s favorite charity.
Online condolences may be posted at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
