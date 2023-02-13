Andrew Horvath

Andrew Horvath, 65, passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, from the arms of his beloved wife, Jackie, to our Blessed Lord. He was always Andy or Muskie to his family and friends.

Born May 2, 1957, to Andrew Louis Sr. and Helen (Tippy Bezek) Horvath, he attended Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic School and graduated from Westmont Hilltop High School in 1975 as a National Merit Scholar and Tribune-Democrat Scholar Athlete recipient. He then attended Yale University on a football scholarship and graduated with honors in biology in 1979.