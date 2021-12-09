Andrew G. Zidak, 83, of Latrobe died Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born Feb. 5, 1938, in Latrobe, a son of the late Andrew T. and Mary (Hudak) Zidak.
Andy was a U.S. Army veteran.
His enjoyments in life were his family, model trains, hunting, wood crafting, tropical fish and doing jigsaw puzzles.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ruth Ann Kowatch Zidak; his daughters, Denise Graham (Bill) of Monroeville, Aimy Zidak of Latrobe and Carla Matrunics of Bradenville; his son, Derrick Zidak of Bradenville; his brother, Edward Zidak (Jane) of Loyalhanna; nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial gathering will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
The Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard will conduct a service 4 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
