Andrew G. “Butch” Repko, 76, of Latrobe passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
Born April 24, 1945, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Andy W. Repko Jr. and Virginia A. Demangone Repko.
Butch had been employed at Standard Steel and was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and mushroom hunting. A loving grandfather, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Adam.
Butch is survived by his son, Kevin A. Repko (Jennifer) of Latrobe; daughter, Lisa A. Repko of Youngstown; five sisters, Nancy Rabic (Thomas) of Whitney, Patty Ferrenberg (Milton) of Latrobe, Bernadette D’Angelo (Jim) of Latrobe, Susan Stasio (John) of Ligonier and Denise Poslusny (Charles) of Derry; five grandchildren, Brittany L. Repko (Nick Klapp), Shelby DelSordo (Zach), Korben Repko, Hunter Repko and Parker Repko, and three great-grandchildren, Eli Repko, Ella Repko and Amelia DelSordo.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to the staff at Greensburg Care Center and Excela Health Home Care and Hospice for the kind and compassionate care they have provided.
Family and friends will be received 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Services and interment are private.
