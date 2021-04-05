Andrew C. Wallak Jr., 66, of Pleasant Unity died Friday, April 2, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh.
He was born Aug. 30, 1954, in Latrobe, a son of the late Andrew C. Sr. and Peggy J. (Baker) Wallak.
He was a graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School, Class of 1972, and was employed by St. Moritz Security Services Inc. Andy liked seeing movies in the theaters, music, reading and his cats.
He is survived by his sisters, Sally A. Rudy and her husband, James, and Anna M. DeLorenzo and her husband, Mark, all of Unity Township; niece and nephews, Ian Rudy and his wife, Samantha, Taneh DeLorenzo and her fiancé, Larry, and Tyler DeLorenzo and his fiancée, Victoria; a great niece, Natalie DeLorenzo, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, where funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. David L. Greer officiating.
Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.
Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing.
Commented