Amy Lynn Kozlesky Newhouse, 61, of Greensburg died Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in her home.
She was born Oct. 21, 1959, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Frank M. and Kathryn C. (Hollick) Kozlesky.
Amy was a 1977 graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School and received an associate degree in accounting from Westmoreland County Community College. Prior to retirement, she had been an accountant for First Energy for 41 years. She was a member of St. Paul Parish, Greensburg. Amy’s faith and family always came first. Her beautiful spirit was witnessed by all who knew and loved her, especially at get-togethers and special events. She was not only admired for the grace she perfected, but also for her gentle strength that endured through all of her recent medical battles. She had a big, generous heart, and we thank God for every moment spent with her. We will always celebrate the amazing person she was.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Bonnie Burkardt, and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Morgan and Kathryn (Nartic) Newhouse.
She is survived by her husband, Gary M. Newhouse; her son, Adam Newhouse (Katie); granddaughter, whom she loved dearly and was the light of her life, Harper Newhouse; brother, Keith Kozlesky (Gen); three sisters, Karen Berenbrok (Don), Vanessa Corbett (Ken) and Lisa Hile (D.J.), brother-in-law, Don Newhouse; two sisters-in-law, Janet Petula (Larry) and Gladys Harper (Kevin); nieces and nephews, Derek Hile (Annie), Jonathan Kozlesky, Brian Burkardt (Nicki), Tina Walters, Ben Harper (Kate), Gwen Petula, Alyssa Petula, Justin Sinemus (Jessica) and Mike Hoffman (Rachel), and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts and uncles.
Friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg.
Prayers will begin 9:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Paul Parish, Greensburg.
Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park. The Newhouse family requests a mask be worn.
The family would like to thank Amy’s sister-in-law Gladys for her loving care and dedication.
