Amy L. Kuhns, 66, of Derry passed away Sunday, Dec, 26, 2020, at Select Speciality Hospital, Johnstown.
She was born March 8, 1954, in Latrobe, the daughter of the late David M. McWherter Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Neminski McWherter.
Amy was a 1972 graduate of Derry Area High School and was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church of Derry. For many years, she had served as the secretary at St. Joseph School and then the events coordinator for the Diocese of Greensburg at the former Bishop Connare Center. Amy loved entertaining family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, David M. McWherter Jr.
She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Richard A. Kuhns; her daughters, Molly Stoltz (Kurt) of Derry and Janie Curry (Matthew), and Amy’s granddaughter, Emilia of Murrysville; three brothers, Thomas McWherter (JoAnne) of Derry, Richard McWherter (Kimberly) of Derry and Daniel McWherter (Anna) of Slippery Rock. She also leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews and extended family
A funeral mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Joseph Church, Derry, with the Rev. Salvatore R.Lamendola as celebrant.
A special thanks to family, friends and caregivers for all of the love, help and support.
Any donations can be made to St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Derry
