Amelia “Emily” Olczak, 99, of Youngstown passed away Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at Bethlen Home, Ligonier Township.
Born July 28, 1924, in Youngstown, she was a daughter of the late Anton and Mary (Golembiewski) Olczak.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Areas of patchy fog early. Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. High 89F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 6, 2023 @ 9:01 am
Amelia “Emily” Olczak, 99, of Youngstown passed away Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at Bethlen Home, Ligonier Township.
Born July 28, 1924, in Youngstown, she was a daughter of the late Anton and Mary (Golembiewski) Olczak.
Emily was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown. During World War II, she served in the Women’s Army Corps. She loved shopping and enjoyed being around people.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Walter, Anthony, Frank and Chester Olczak; her sister, Helen Antonio; three half brothers, Joseph, John and Stanley Olczak, and three half sisters, Stella Johnson, Mary Vasinko and Catherine Olczak.
Emily is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
The Sacred Heart Rosary Altar Society will recite the rosary 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, in Sacred Heart Church, 421 Main St., Youngstown, with the Rev. James F. Podlesny, OSB, as celebrant.
Interment will follow at St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sacred Heart Church, P.O. Box 328, Youngstown, PA 15696.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented