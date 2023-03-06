Althea “Betty” Myers, 79, of Derry passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family Friday, March 3, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Betty was born March 27, 1943, a daughter of the late Althea Brindle (Oakes) Sanders and John Oakes.
Betty was employed by Latrobe Area Hospital as a supervisor in the Environmental Services Department until her retirement.
Betty spent her time sewing and quilting. Teaching herself how to sew at a young age, she made many beautiful projects and quilts for family, friends and her church. She was also an excellent cook and baker. You often found her in the kitchen creating many wonderful meals, and making trays of Christmas cookies for family and friends was a much anticipated tradition.
She loved to entertain, hosting many holiday dinners and family celebrations. Betty loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren whom she adored. She loved going to many of their school events.
After retirement, Betty loved traveling with her husband, Ken. She and Ken traveled to many places, in the U.S. and abroad, with her favorite places being Barcelona and Greece. She also enjoyed the many vacations spent at the beach and Walt Disney World with her family.
Betty is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Kenneth F. Myers of Derry; son, Kenneth M. Myers and partner Barbara Ross of Greensburg; daughter Kimberly Dickey and husband Kevin of New Alexandria; daughter Jennifer Roy and husband Robert of Wexford; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister Joanne (Dick) Shandle of Derry; sister Janet (Barry) Moore of Payson, Arizona; numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave, Derry.
The St. Martin Altar Rosary Society will recite the rosary 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, in St. Martin Roman Catholic Church, 5684 Route 982, New Derry, with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant.
Everyone please go directly to the church.
Betty’s family would like to extend a special thank-you for their compassion and support during this difficult time to the nurses and aides of Excela Hospice, especially nurses Ashley, Ericka and Tammy and aide Melissa.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Betty’s name to the St. Martin Rosary Altar Society, 125 S. Ligonier St., Derry, PA 15627-1962.
Commented