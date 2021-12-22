Allen J. “Bouga” Shaffer, 59, of Latrobe passed away on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at his home.
Born Aug. 6, 1962, in Johnstown, he was a son of the late Paul and Rose Ann (Cannovan) Shaffer.
Allen was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown. For more than 40 years, he was employed in the monument business, many of which with Shaffer Memorials, Latrobe. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates, Penguins and Penn State Nittany Lions fan. Allen loved spending time with his family, especially his sons, and making memories on their trips to Virginia Beach and Aruba.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Tom “Bub” Shaffer.
Allen is survived by his wife, Cynthia A. Inman Shaffer of Latrobe; his twin sons, Devin A. Shaffer of Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, and Trevor A. Shaffer of Latrobe; four brothers, Paul “Babe” Shaffer and his wife, Cathy, of Portage, James Shaffer and his wife, Carol, of Martindale, John “Bo” Shaffer and his wife, Lori, of Greensburg and Richard “Ricko” Shaffer and his wife, Annette, of Portage; four sisters, Collette McCool and her husband, Rege, of Portage, Rhoda Gordon and her husband, Bill, of Salix, Glynnis Sherry and her husband, Bob, of Ashville and Heather Ann Pudlinger and her husband, John, of Ebensburg, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 1 p.m. Thursday in Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown, with the Rev. James F. Podlesny, OSB, as celebrant.
Interment is private.
