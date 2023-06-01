Allen E. Ray, 90, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Select Specialty Hospital, Latrobe.
Born Sept. 28, 1932, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Clarence and Mariah (Heffelfinger) Ray.
Allen was the owner and operator of the former Allen’s Upholstery for 35 years. After his retirement, he was employed as a security guard at Rolling Rock for the following five years. Allen was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in Korea. He was a member of the United Presbyterian Church in Latrobe. He loved card games and bingo, spending time with his grandchildren, his pets, and fishing and camping. He enjoyed going to his camp at Camp Noel’s over the years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara J. Hackman Ray; son, David Ray; a grandson, Allen Mullen; his brother, Clarence Ray, and four sisters, Esther McCracken, Helen Terney, Jane Sessi and Alice Campbell.
Allen is survived by two daughters, Diane (Jim) Mullen and Darlene (John) Hunter, all of Latrobe; three grandchildren, Bryan (Sarah) Mullen, Michael (Laura) Hunter and Felicia Hunter, and three great-granddaughters, Jenna, Lauren and Lilia.
Family and friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 1, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, June 2, in the funeral home with the Rev. Ron Durika officiating.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a local animal shelter of one’s choice.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
