Allan Vincent Tait, a longtime and distinguished resident of Latrobe, passed away on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at the age of 98 in Leesburg, Florida.
He was born in Philadelphia on March 7, 1922, and married his true love, Joy Keck Tait, whom he met while attending Penn State University.
Allan was predeceased by his son, Allan Daniel Tait, in 1989 and his beloved wife, Joy, on July 15, 2020.
Allan was a World War II Army Air Corps veteran, a graduate of Penn State University with two engineering degrees and the past president of Latrobe Die-Casting Company, Latrobe. A longtime and avid golfer, Allan was a member of the Latrobe Country Club and a personal friend of Arnold Palmer’s father and club pro at the time, Deacon Palmer. Allan retired at the age of 50, and he and Joy later relocated to Florida.
Allan is survived by nieces from the Keck family, Cynthia Bryan of Erie, Sally Keck of Boston, Massachusetts, Wendy Fryfogle of Spring, Texas, and Susan Seymour of Miami, Florida; nephews from the Keck family, William Mease of Longwood, Florida, Charles Ferrell of Duncansville and Daniel Ferrell of Hollidaysburg; nieces from the Tait family, Phyllis Neeman of Morristown, New Jersey, Anita Haug of Mount Laurel, New Jersey, and Christine Arron of Marblehead, Massachusetts, and a nephew from the Tait family, William Allan Tait of Chula Vista, California.
Because of COVID-19, a joint memorial service and celebration of life for Allan and his wife, Joy, will be held at a later date.
