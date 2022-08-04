Alice V. Cauffield, 94, of Lakewood, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at O’Neill Healthcare, Lakewood.
Born June 23, 1928, in Bolivar, she was a daughter of the late Victor R. and Margaret P. (Henderson) Fulcomer.
Alice was a valedictorian of Bolivar High School. She was a math major at Indiana Teachers College. She was a ward secretary at Lakewood City Hospital. She was a former member of the Rocky River Presbyterian Church. After leaving Rocky River in 2019 she resided in Brookdale Independent Living in Westlake, Ohio. She had an amazing memory for facts and details. She remembered everything.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul T. Cauffield, Feb. 1, 1962; a grandson, Victor Cauffield, and three sisters, Grace Boyd, Faye McCauslin and Elsie Zimmerman.
Alice is survived by three sons, Robert Cauffield of Asheville, North Carolina, Willard Cauffield of Overland Park, Kansas, and Jeff Cauffield of Windsor, California; three grandchildren, Autumn Eckman, Ryan Cauffield and Sarah Clements; a great-grandchild, Ethan Eckman, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 10 to 11 a.m. Monday in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where a funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m.
Interment will follow in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
