Alice Marlene Ramsey Barron, 79, of Derry passed away Friday, March 3, 2023, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Born June 17, 1943, in Bradenville, she was a daughter of the late Harry T. and Gertrude Mae (Beck) Ramsey.
Updated: March 6, 2023 @ 7:18 am
Marlene had been a hairdresser. She was an excellent artist who enjoyed drawing and painting. Above all, Marlene loved shopping and spending time with her granddaughters.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Harriet McClelland and Bonnie Ramsey Simms.
Marlene is survived by her husband of 43 years, Ronald A. Barron of Derry; daughter, Amanda M. Hall and her husband, Shane, of Greensburg, and two granddaughters, Peyton Hall and Mila Hall.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital PCU and Amedysis Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
At Marlene’s request, there will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 333 E. Carson St., #441E, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
