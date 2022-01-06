Alice M. Clark, 92, of Latrobe went to meet her Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
She was born Oct. 19, 1929, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Walter and Lucille (Nieman) Decker.
Alice was a remarkably strong woman, yet was sweet and gentle natured. Family was the most important aspect of her life, and she especially loved her grandchildren. Even friends of the family called her mom. Alice raised all eight of her children by always leading by a good example. She was the connection that held the family together. She touched the lives of all she met with a sweet smile and goodness in her heart. She will be greatly missed, but we take solace knowing she will be with our Savior.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack E. Clark Sr., whom she married on Feb. 14, 1949; two sons, Jack E. Clark Jr. and Robert A. Clark; two daughters-in-law, Vickie Clark and Mariann Clark; a son-in-law, Gregory Miscovich, and five siblings, Walter, John, Donald and Regis Decker and Mary Rubino.
Alice is survived by six children, James W. Clark (Karen) of York, Deborah K. Lipinski (Robert) of Virginia, Edward J. Clark (Cheryl) of Murrysville, Sharon L. Miscovich of Latrobe, William K. Clark (Janie) of West Derry and Kevin M. Clark (Marlene Wolverton) of Ligonier; her grandchildren, Robert Lipinski, Eric Lipinski, Kelley Clark, Heather Ball, Amber Lohr, Megan Erney, Kyle Clark, Andrew Clark, Matthew Clark, Correnne Harskowitch and Shauna Clark; 15 great-grandchildren, and her sister Janet Sheperd of Massachusetts.
Friends will be received 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
A funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation at 6 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.
Interment will be private.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
