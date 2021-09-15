Alice L. “Snooky” Zulisky, 72, of Derry died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at her home.
She was born Aug. 10, 1949, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Charles Edward and Betty (Jordan) Newhouse.
Snooky owned and operated Zulisky’s Personal Care Home in Derry for many years and was known for her generosity and helping others. Being with her grandchildren provided her with great joy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Galando.
Snooky is survived by her husband, Robert J. Zulisky; sons, Robert J. Zulisky Jr., Joseph Zulisky (Theresa), James Whiteman-Zulisky, Darren and Lloyd Zulisky; daughter, Precious Zulisky; two brothers, Louis Sabbers (Cindy) and Michael Sabbers (Tammy); a sister, Sandy Robinson (Gerald); four grandchildren, Tanner, Nashya, Zaivion and Zuri, and numerous nieces and nephews.
At her request, all services were to be private.
McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, was in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
