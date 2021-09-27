It is with deep sadness to announce the peaceful passing of Alice L. Gannon, 80, on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at UPMC Mercy, Pittsburgh. Even though a failing heart took her away, she will remain in the hearts of her family and friends who loved her.
Born Dec. 4, 1940, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Emma (Edwards) Clark.
Alice was dedicated to her family and devoted most of her time to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who meant the world to her. Spending time with them was one of her greatest pleasures.
She was previously employed by Pelican Inc., Derry, for more than 20 years. She was also a member of the American Legion Post 515, Latrobe, where she enjoyed the company of her friends and listening to her favorite songs. She loved music and dancing. She had a great sense of humor and was known to most people as Mom or Gram.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry J. Fannie Sr.; her second husband, Jack Gannon; her father-in-law, Fury Fannie; her mother-in-law, Thelma Fannie; three brothers, Harry Clark (Peggy), John Clark (Pauline) and Robert Clark (Betty); six sisters, Margaret (Babe) Smith, Dorothy (Andy) Twinchek, Geraldine (Edward) Hart, Ethel (Charlie) Ziedler, Lottie Ernst and Emmy Clark, and a “son-in-law,” Michael J. “Spike” Hill Jr.
Alice is survived by her son, Larry J. Fannie Jr. (Rosie) of Latrobe, and daughter, Laurie Fannie of Latrobe; four grandchildren, Justin Fannie (Amber) of Latrobe, Jason Fannie (Nina) of Greensburg, Zack Fannie of Latrobe and Taylor Stewart (David) of Blairsville; four great-grandchildren, Carter Fannie, Keely Fannie, Chase Fannie and Leah Fannie; brother-in-law, Gene Fannie (Liz); sister-in-law, Maxine Joe, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Alice’s wishes, no funeral service will take place. Instead, please think of her fondly while enjoying your favorite song.
McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry was in charge of arrangements.
