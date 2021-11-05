Alice C. “Corrie” Barba, 82, of Mechanicsburg passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in her residence with her loving family by her side.
She was a retired registered nurse with Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Carlisle, and a member of Celebration Community Church, Dillsburg. Corrie enjoyed traveling and camping with her late husband, going to the beach, painting and cooking. But more than anything, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Corrie was born in New Kensington, Westmoreland County, a daughter of the late Charles and M. Alice (Krumpe) Gruendling. In addition to her parents, she was the widow of Richard F. Barba and was preceded in death by her two sisters, Sheila J. Gruendling and Rebecca L. Himler.
Corrie is survived by her children, Sean M. Barba of York, Paula R. Schultz of Mechanicsburg, Frank R. Barba of Carlisle, Angela M. Mastrovito of Richmond, Virginia, and Laura A. Williams of St. Mary’s, Georgia; her brother, Charles G. Gruendling of Latrobe; eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held for Corrie at a future date at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions in Corrie’s memory to either Celebration Community Church, 1048 Mountain Road, Dillsburg, PA 17019, or to the American Cancer Society – Harrisburg, P.O. Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033.
To send messages of condolence to the family, please visit www.Parthemore.com
Commented