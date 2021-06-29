Alice B. Smithley

Alice B. “Sister” Smithley, 87, of Bolivar passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, in her home.
She was born July 6, 1933, in Bolivar, a daughter of the late Robert and Venna (Short) Rolley.
Alice was a member of Oak Grove Church of Christ in Ligonier Township. She was a loving and devoted wife to her late husband, Donald E. “Pap” Smithley, who passed away March 10, 2010. A wonderful and loving mother to her children, and a grandmother who was cherished and adored by her grandchildren, Alice also played a vital role in managing the accounting for the family business, Smithley Construction.
Along with her parents and husband, Alice was preceded in death by two sons, Donald J. Smithley on Sept. 4, 2014, and Richard E. Smithley on March 7, 2017; a great-grandson, Aiden Figard; her brother, Joseph (Virginia) Rolley; her sister, Sandra Malloy, and Alice’s beloved pup, Tut.
She is survived by a son, Randy J. (Yvonne) Smithley of Bolivar; her daughter, Kathi (Bill) Becer of Ligonier; a daughter-in-law, Billie Sue Smithley of Blairsville; eight grandchildren, Megan Becer, Morgan (fiancé, Erik Showalter) Becer, Ronald (Katja) Smithley, Mindy (Jeff) Figard, Christopher (Lindsey) Smithley, Curtis Smithley, Melissa (George) Brinker and Jennifer (Dan) Fletcher; nine great-grandchildren, Kyle and Renee Fletcher, Ryan Smithley, Delaney and Colton Figard, Cole and Brooklyn Smithley, Jenna and Braden Brinker, and two sisters-in-law, Shirley Stinebiser of New Stanton and Connie O’Brien of Connellsville.
Friends and family will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier.
Viewing also will be held at Oak Grove Church of Christ, 3742 Route 711, Ligonier Township, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Interment to follow in Fort Palmer Cemetery, Fairfield Township.
